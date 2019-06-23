ARTHUR ”BUDDY” J. DEES, JR
January 23, 1960 ˜ May 18, 2019
Arthur J. Dees, Jr., 59, passed away in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Birmingham, AL to Arthur and Dorothy Dees (both deceased).
Buddy served in the Navy for 11 years.
He worked for the BNSF Railway for 30 years.
Buddy enjoyed fishing, golf, traveling, family and friends.
He will be extremely missed by his wife, Rose; sister, Linda Hood; children, Valerie Martin, Angelina Dees, Sarah Cockrum, Kayden Dees and Kaylee Rogers; step-sons, Caleb Escobedo (Claudia) and Isaiah Escobedo; 8 grandchildren; and by nieces and a nephew.
A grave side service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, OR on June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Columbian on June 23, 2019