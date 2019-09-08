Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold W. "Arnie" Turner. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Frank Abel Cemetery Lewis River Road Woodland , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



ARNOLD ”ARNIE” W. TURNER

January 21, 1939 ˜ August 18, 2019



Arnie Turner, 80, was born in Minneapolis, MN and died at home in Woodland, WA of pancreatic cancer. He lived in Woodland most of his life. Arnie graduated from Woodland High School, Class of 1958.

He enlisted in the National Guard in December that same year and served for five years.

Arnie was the owner of Columbia Overhead Doors for 40 years.

His hobbies were hunting ”one shot”, hiking, fishing, RVing, playing cards and square dancing.

He was known for his love of family and friends, the outdoors, and his joking around.

Arnie is survived by his wife of 10 years, Carole (Crain); son, Corey (Melissa); daughters, Patti (Brad) Foster, Theresa Turner, Tara (Lanny) Bullock and Rebecca Alston; his twin brother, Jerry (Patty) Turner; sister, Jean (Jay) Shaw; brother-in-law, Duane (Joanne) Fredickson; and numerous grandchildren and a few great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorraine and Ozzy Osbourne; brothers, Roger and Jimmy Turner; sister, Diane Fredrickson; and wife of 32 years, Pat Turner.

A sincere thank you to Kaiser Hospice. Arnie, Carole and family appreciated the hospice nurses and volunteers very much.

Services will be held Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 at 11a.m. at Frank Abel Cemetery, Lewis River Road, Woodland, WA with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kaiser Hospice and/or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Please sign his guest book @

