ARNOLD P. KOHLER
1938 ˜ 2020
Our CEO, our loving father and grandfather passed away on July 1, 2020. He was the only child of Harold and Genevieve Kohler.
He was married over 50 years to Carole and they had two children together, Thomas P. Kohler and Kerrie Kohler Robb, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arnie loved his cabin on Hood Canal, WA spending many days fishing and crabbing with friends and family.
He moved to Fairway Village in Vancouver, WA so he could golf every day of his retirement with friends, son and grandson.
We were blessed to have you for so many years. See you again soon.
