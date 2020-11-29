1/1
Arnold Lee James
ARNOLD LEE JAMES

Arnold Lee James, 81, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at Highgate Memory Center. He was born in Twin Falls, ID, to Lloyd and Katherine (Perona) James. The family moved to Kenosha, WI, in 1942. Arnold attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1958. He spent four years in the US Air Force during the Vietnam era.
Arnold and Dena (Uldine) Anderson were married in 1966 in their childhood church, The Baptist Tabernacle, in Kenosha. Arnold studied at Wisconsin State University in Stevens Point, WI, earning a bachelor of science degree. He then took a position as soil scientist with the US Forest Service and worked on the Modoc, El Dorado and Mendocino National Forests, retiring in 2001.
Arnold is remembered for his service to others, including eight years as a member and then captain of the local Red Cross Disaster Assistance Team. He also served at the Salvation Army Food Bank and the FISH Food Bank.
Arnold is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dena; three children, David (Laura) James of Rocklin, CA, Joy (Earl) Dixon of Vancouver, and Andrew (Abby) James of Oroville, CA; as well as 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Janet (Pete) Musselman, Nancy James and Mary (Larry) Ballentine.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Angel, and his mother and father.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later time, due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will be interred at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
One of my dearest friends since high school daays married my sister, Dena, and remained a close friend till his home going!

John Anderson, Sr.
John Anderson
Family
November 29, 2020
Arnie was a gentle very soft spoken person my husband and I enjoyed traveling with dena and Arnie
Dena my heart and prayers are with you god bless
