Arne was born in 1927 in Sheboygan, WI, the only child of Knut and Mathilde Soreng. He died Oct. 12, 2020, in Vancouver, WA.Arne was a Coast Guard aviator, and a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy with the class of 1949.Married in 1951, his wife, Doris, preceded him in death in 1996.He is survived by daughter, Joanne; son, Keith; daughter, Linda; and three grandchildren.His private memorial and burial will be planned for a later date.Remembrances may be made to the American Red Cross or to a charity of choice Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits