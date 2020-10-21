CAPTAIN ARNE J. SORENG
U.S. Coast Guard, Retired
Arne was born in 1927 in Sheboygan, WI, the only child of Knut and Mathilde Soreng. He died Oct. 12, 2020, in Vancouver, WA.
Arne was a Coast Guard aviator, and a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy with the class of 1949.
Married in 1951, his wife, Doris, preceded him in death in 1996.
He is survived by daughter, Joanne; son, Keith; daughter, Linda; and three grandchildren.
His private memorial and burial will be planned for a later date.
Remembrances may be made to the American Red Cross or to a charity of choice
.
