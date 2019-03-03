Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armelda "Sue" Hayden. View Sign



ARMELDA ”SUE” HAYDEN

February 22, 1943 ˜ February 26, 2019



Armelda “Sue” Hayden passed into the arms of Jesus early Tues. morning Feb. 26, 2019. She was born in Fort Worth TX, Feb. 22, 1943 to John and Marie Hayden.

Sue worked in the dry cleaning business over 50 years.

She enjoyed crocheting and being with her family. Sue read her Bible daily, and read the Bible completely through 3 times. She loved her Lord with all her heart. She loved her caregivers cat “Todd”, that was always on her bed with her. We would also like to thank her caregiver Lynnette, and her husband Richard Sharp, for all their love and wonderful care of Sue during the past years. Sue loved them with all her heart.

Sue is survived by her sister, Johnnie Mae Moon (Ken) of Vancouver, WA; nephews, Richard, Craig, Trenton Allen and Tim Stanfill; and nieces, Jordyn M. Clark, Shelby Mae Ast, Lannon Brogan, Holdyn Clark and Brooklyn Sutton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Kimberlee Allen-Ast; step-daughter, Kimberly Osborn.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date. She will be buried at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Davies Cremation and Burial Services are in charge of arrangements.

309 E 15th Street, Suite E

Vancouver , WA 98666

