Service Information Cascadia Cremation and Burial Services 6903 E 18TH ST #A VANCOUVER , WA 98661 (360)-213-2060 Memorial service 3:00 PM Brush Prairie Baptist Church 11814 NE 117th Ave. Vancouver , WA



ARMAND PHILLIP HAWKINS

June 21, 1937 ˜ October 6, 2019



Armand was born in Round Lake, Illinois to Evelyn and Charles Hawkins and moved with his family to Vancouver, Washington when he was 5 years old. Armand attended the Battle Ground Schools until 9th grade and then moved to LaCenter where he lived with and worked for Bill and Rilda Smith and graduated from LaCenter High School in the class of 1955.

Captain Armand Hawkins worked as a Tugboat captain on the Columbia River for 30 years and then out of Puget Sound until he retired in 2002 for Crowley Maritime.

His hobbies included beekeeping, fixing things and anything mechanical, reading, gardening, and spending time with family. He has been an Awana leader at Brush Prairie Baptist Church for 17 years and a member of the congregation there for 57 years. He and his wife Dorothy have also attended services at Vancouver Church for the past 5 years.

Armand is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy; his daughters, Debbie (Hal), Tamie (Shawn), and Shelley; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, and 1 more on the way in January; his sister, Marie Kosky of Tennessee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother in 1943; his father and stepmother in 1987; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

The memorial service will be held at Brush Prairie Baptist Church, 11814 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver, Washington, on Sunday, October 20th at 3:00.

Any contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Brush Prairie Baptist Awana Scholarship Camp fund, or anything of your choice.

We would like to thank PeaceHealth Southwest 4th floor for the wonderful care of Armand and our family.

Please sign his guest book @

