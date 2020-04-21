Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Send Flowers Obituary



ARLIE ANN PIO

September 3, 1937 ˜ April 4, 2020



Born Arlie Ann Cooley in 1937 on September 3rd in Vancouver, WA to parents Pearl and Franklin Cooley. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles “Lee” Pio; daughter, Donna Pio McNew; son, Gary Pio; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren,

Arlie loved to dance roller skate from her youth through far into her senior years. Arlie was an incredibly talented entrepreneur, artist, seamstress, baker, gardener, and teacher. She ran her own business, “Lace Line Express” and would travel selling lace. Her artisanal work was always in demand by couples looking for excellent quality dresses, cakes, and flower arrangements for their weddings. She spent countless hours in her garden and greenhouse. It brought her true joy to share her seedlings, plants, and produce with friends and family.

Generous with her time and affection, Arlie was a patient teacher who loved to share her knowledge and talents with anyone interested. She taught three generations of her family and nearby children incredible life enhancing skills, going so far as to seek out sewing machines to give to her students.

Arlie was always attentive to others special times and was always the one to remember birthdays and anniversaries. It didn’t matter if you were family or not, she always remembered.

When Arlie loved she loved unreservedly. It didn’t matter what mistakes you’d made, she always loved and trusted the person you were trying to be and believed that you could be that person.

Arlie Ann Pio will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched and will live on in our memories in ways that we won’t even realize. In the skills that we use, in the way we love and support our family and friends and by living each day intentionally knowing that, even though it may be cheaper or faster, in the end you will appreciate the product of your labor more when you take the time to put love and thought into it. Please join her family in reflecting on the life, love and impact that Arlie had on each of our lives.

