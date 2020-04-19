Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Meonske. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ARLENE (RITOLA) MEONSKE

August 20, 1937 ˜ March 30, 2020



Arlene (Ritola) Meonske, 82, of Vancouver, WA, passed away from Alzheimer’s disease on March 30, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was born August 20, 1937 in Hockinson, WA to Emil and Miriam Ritola. Arlene grew up in Battle Ground, WA and graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1955.

After high school, she married Clifford Massie and together they had two daughters. She and Cliff later divorced.

Arlene moved to Auburn, WA and began her long career with Boeing. While square dancing with the Boeing “Jetsteppers”, Arlene needed a dance partner and was introduced to William ”Bill” Meonske. They became partners in square dancing and in life. They married and spent 30 years together until Bill’s death in 2017. Together they enjoyed square dancing, traveling and spending countless weekends at their cabin near Hood Canal, WA.

Arlene was the ultimate mom, a loving wife and a trusting and caring friend. She cherished time spent with family and friends and always went out of her way to make those in her life feel special.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sisters, Evlynn Slasor and Betty Emmons; and brother, George Ritola.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Chal) LeTourneau and Lori Massie; and her sister; Virginia (Ken) Landeis.

No services are planned at this time.

Arlene’s family would like to extend their gratitude to The Hampton at Salmon Creek for the care she received during her time there.

Please sign her guest book @

Arlene (Ritola) Meonske, 82, of Vancouver, WA, passed away from Alzheimer’s disease on March 30, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was born August 20, 1937 in Hockinson, WA to Emil and Miriam Ritola. Arlene grew up in Battle Ground, WA and graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1955.After high school, she married Clifford Massie and together they had two daughters. She and Cliff later divorced.Arlene moved to Auburn, WA and began her long career with Boeing. While square dancing with the Boeing “Jetsteppers”, Arlene needed a dance partner and was introduced to William ”Bill” Meonske. They became partners in square dancing and in life. They married and spent 30 years together until Bill’s death in 2017. Together they enjoyed square dancing, traveling and spending countless weekends at their cabin near Hood Canal, WA.Arlene was the ultimate mom, a loving wife and a trusting and caring friend. She cherished time spent with family and friends and always went out of her way to make those in her life feel special.Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sisters, Evlynn Slasor and Betty Emmons; and brother, George Ritola.She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Chal) LeTourneau and Lori Massie; and her sister; Virginia (Ken) Landeis.No services are planned at this time.Arlene’s family would like to extend their gratitude to The Hampton at Salmon Creek for the care she received during her time there.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close