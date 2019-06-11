Guest Book View Sign Service Information Viewing 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie 6603 NE 142nd Ave. Brush Prairie , WA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie 16603 NE 142nd Ave. Brush Prairie , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



ARLENE HELEN FELTS

February 6, 1935 ˜ June 7, 2019



Arlene Helen Felts, 84 years old, passed peacefully from this life at the Community Hospice Center in Vancouver, WA. She was born to Arthur and Jennie Markanen on February 6, 1935 in Virginia, Minnesota.

Arlene was a homemaker and resided at Creekside Place since March, 2019, with her husband. She was a lifelong member of Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

Arlene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Claude “LaVerne”; daughters Charlotte (Jay) Kysar of Amboy, WA, Janice (Stewart) Forfar of Vanderhoof, BC and Karen (Marvin) Forfar of Yacolt, WA. Sons Vernon (Deanna) of Hot Springs, MT, Alvin (Charlene) of Brush Prairie, WA and Donald (Maria) of Battle Ground, WA; sisters Violet Wisti, Shirley (Clarke) Meade and Kathy Markanen; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of Christian friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandsons Darrin and Logan and granddaughter Amber; great-grandson Keaton; sisters Ruthie Markanen and Marian Skog.

Viewing will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. with funeral service June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie, 16603 NE 142nd Ave., Brush Prairie, WA 98606. Burial will be at Elim Cemetery following the service.

