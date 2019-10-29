ARLA BETH MATTSON
August 18, 1936 ˜ October 24, 2019
Arla Beth Mattson died at Ray Hickey Hospice House among family and friends. She was 83. Arla lived the last four years at her home in Washougal, WA. She graduated from Camas High School in 1954, and worked many jobs in the area, finally for the City of Camas.
In 2015, Arla was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dave.
She is survived by her sisters, Joan Moore (Larry) and Dorthea Chevron (Dick); her children, Robbyn Mattson (Renee), Jody Mattson and Traci Mantz (Hank); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A private family inurnment will be held at the Fern Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 29, 2019