ARDITH DE RAAD
September 19, 1941 ˜ October 13, 2019
Born in Torrington, WY, Sept. 19, 1941, and passed away Oct. 13, 2019, Ardith attended school in Morrill, NE, until fourth grade when the family moved to Kalispell, MT. She became a Brownie that year, continuing in Girl Scouts to earn the Curved Bar before the family moved to Vancouver, WA, her junior year of high school. Ardith enjoyed getting together with troop members as they held they held annual get-togethers, especially when they met in Montana. Ardith was active and held many offices, including student body secretary. She graduated from Evergreen High School with honors.
Ardith was predeceased by her father, Len Gray; mother, Thelma Gray (Hildbrand); and husband, Gary Ashenbrenner. She leaves her sister, Dorothy Gray (London); children, Shawna LeMott; Brent Manley and his wife, Michelle; her grandchildren, Zane and Bridget LeMott; and Payton Manley.
A burial ceremony will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens (360-892-6060) in Vancouver WA; 1101 NE 112th Ave on Oct. 21, 1 p.m. Memorial Services will be held at Wayside United Church of Christ (Congregational), 2000 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA (253-838-0915). This will be held Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite domestic violence charity in East Pierce County.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 20, 2019