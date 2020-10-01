ANTONIO (TONY) MOIR CATANIA
Beloved son, father, brother and friend
July 3, 1991 ˜ September 7, 2020
Antonio was born in Vancouver, WA to Gino and Nancy Catania and grew up in Amboy, WA. He attended Battle Ground High School, then joined Job Corps graduating with honors.
He was working for Atlas Plumbing and was enrolled in their apprenticeship program. One of the many joys in Antonio’s life were his daughters, Eva and Mia.
Antonio is survived by his parents, Gino and Nancy Catania; daughters, Mia and Eva; their mother, Rhiannon Smith; sister, Ashley Richards (Lukas and Landon); grandparents, Chuck and Marge Campbell.
A celebration of life will be held at Faith Center Church, 11608 NE 107th St., Vancouver, WA 98662 on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. A potluck will follow at Amboy Territorial Days Park in Amboy at 5 p.m.
