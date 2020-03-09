ANNETTE LOUISE DAVIS
March 13, 1942 ˜ February 25, 2020
Annette Louise Davis passed away peacefully at home February 25th, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born to Wayne and Winifred Mann on March 13th, 1942 in Clark, SD. She had two brothers and two sisters. Her family moved to Vancouver, WA when she was young and settled in the Orchards area. Annette attended Evergreen High School where she met her husband of 60 years, Richard W. Davis. She was a homemaker and together they raised four children.
Annette is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Lorrie Putnam, Belinda Pickens (Troy) and Tracy Davis; son, Jamie Davis (Christi); eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are being handled by Vancouver Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Panda Paws Rescue or the Special Olympics.
Please sign her guest book’s at
www.vancouverfuneralchapel.net
and www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 9, 2020