ANNE SHELIA WITHEE
July 24, 1942 ˜ July 21, 2020
Anne Shelia Withee, 77, passed away from natural causes July 21, 2020 at her home in Wittmann, AZ, surrounded by family. Anne was born on July 24, 1942 to Dan and Millie Lauria, in Quincy, MA. Anne had one younger sister named Noreen.
Anne graduated from Quincy High School in 1960 and then on Sept. 19, 1965, she married Mr. Wonderful, Bob Withee. They were married for 55 years.
Anne raised three children, Tammy Mason, Debbie LaPier and Robert Withee.
She worked at New England Bell and Bell as well as several cable companies in Vancouver, WA.
She volunteered at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital for 10 years before retiring due to health reasons. She was well liked at the hospital and made many friends that did not let her down. Thank you.
Anne enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies and interests which included collecting Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs memorabilia, traveling in their RV, staying at the beach and being with her three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Anne was a very special wife and mother, and will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, two daughters and one son.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 25, 2020 at Park Hill Cemetery, Vancouver. All are welcome, but please use common sense with COVID-19, thank you.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits