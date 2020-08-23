1/1
ANNABEL G. HATCH
November 19, 1939 ˜ August 12, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Annabel G. Hatch announce her passing Aug. 12, 2020.
Annabel was born Nov. 19, 1939 in Pendleton, OR. She gave birth to her two children while living in Pendleton. She also received her LPN license in La Grande, OR.
In 1960, she and her husband moved to Vancouver, WA to raise her family. She was a valued resident of Vancouver for 60 years.
Annabel and husband retired to Battle Ground, WA. She was happiest with her family and many pets and nature. Living her dream with the love of her life, building their lives and many homes in the community.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, CindyLu; five lovely granddaughters, Julie, Anna, Susan, Tracy and Tessa; six great-grandchildren; brother and sister; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lo Hatch; and son, Roger G. Hatch.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 23, 2020.
