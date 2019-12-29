Anna Louise Snyder (1920 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
New Heights Church
7913 NE 58th Ave.
Vancouver, WA
Obituary
ANNA LOUISE SNYDER
January 24, 1920 ˜ December 12, 2019

Anna Louise Snyder passed away on Dec. 12, 2019 at Glenwood Place Senior Living in Vancouver, WA. She was born on Jan. 24, 1920 in Alliance, NE to John and Emma Gerdes.
Anna was a cook at the Deaf School in Vancouver and was a member of the New Heights Church.
She loved her family and gifted each one a handmade trademark quilt.
Anna is survived by her children: Ema Jean Guild, Nancy (Allen) Schmitke and John (Jana) Snyder; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Eugene Snyder.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at New Heights Church, 7913 NE 58th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665.
Memorial donations may be sent to Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation, PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 29, 2019
