1/1
Anna Jane "Ann" Vilhauer
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANN VILHAUER
November 12, 1924 ˜ September 13, 2020

Anna Jane Westfall was born in Parma, ID on Nov. 12, 1924 and died in Vancouver, WA on Sept. 13, 2020. She grew up on a farm in Idaho, and when the family lost the farm, they lived in a tent with a dirt floor which she swept daily. As a teenager, she played on a semi-professional women’s softball team.
She eventually made her way to Vancouver where she worked in the cannery, as a seamstress at Jantzen, as a welder in the shipyards, and as a waitress at the Castle Restaurant. In 1949, she married Ervin “Ike” Vilhauer. They had kids and created a loving home life until Ike died in 1979. After that, she became a world traveler and a hole-in-one golfer, but she missed her husband every day.
She was an excellent seamstress and made beautiful clothes for her kids, their dolls and their bears. She was an avid reader, a passion that she passed on to her kids. She loved music by Gordon Lightfoot and Marty Robbins, the drive up the Columbia River Gorge, playing cribbage and pinochle and eating blueberries.
Ann is survived by her children and their spouses, Ron, Nancy (Terry), Russell (Sue), Debra, Kim (Joe), nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The date for a memorial service has not been set. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Ann by voting for Joe Biden.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved