ANN VILHAUER
November 12, 1924 ˜ September 13, 2020
Anna Jane Westfall was born in Parma, ID on Nov. 12, 1924 and died in Vancouver, WA on Sept. 13, 2020. She grew up on a farm in Idaho, and when the family lost the farm, they lived in a tent with a dirt floor which she swept daily. As a teenager, she played on a semi-professional women’s softball team.
She eventually made her way to Vancouver where she worked in the cannery, as a seamstress at Jantzen, as a welder in the shipyards, and as a waitress at the Castle Restaurant. In 1949, she married Ervin “Ike” Vilhauer. They had kids and created a loving home life until Ike died in 1979. After that, she became a world traveler and a hole-in-one golfer, but she missed her husband every day.
She was an excellent seamstress and made beautiful clothes for her kids, their dolls and their bears. She was an avid reader, a passion that she passed on to her kids. She loved music by Gordon Lightfoot and Marty Robbins, the drive up the Columbia River Gorge, playing cribbage and pinochle and eating blueberries.
Ann is survived by her children and their spouses, Ron, Nancy (Terry), Russell (Sue), Debra, Kim (Joe), nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The date for a memorial service has not been set. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Ann by voting for Joe Biden.
