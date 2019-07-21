Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna "Lynn" Boyd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ANNA ”LYNN” BOYD

August 9, 1956 ˜ July 12, 2019



Anna “Lynn” Boyd, 62, of Vancouver, WA, died on Fri., July 12, 2019, in Battle Ground, WA, surrounded by her family. She was born on Aug. 9, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH.

She was blessed with four children and considered motherhood her reason for existence. Nothing meant more to her than her children and grandchildren. Pets were also an essential part of her life.

A truly lovely person, Lynn was exceedingly kind, and caring, and enjoyed spending time with her family and playing bingo. Her faith in God and attending church services were a significant aspect of life. A charitable person by nature, she often served by helping with administrative duties, as well as donating food and items needed for the community.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Ray; sons, Jason and Clayton; daughters, Tia and Cayla; her granddaughters, Jasmine, Mercedes and Sovie; grandson, Peyton; sisters, Kay, Cindy and Ladena; and her brothers, Dan, David, Mike and Nick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeane and Powell.

The memorial service will be Saturday, July 27th at 1:00 P.M. at Washougal Church of Christ, 3337 L St., Washougal, WA 98671.

Anna "Lynn" Boyd, 62, of Vancouver, WA, died on Fri., July 12, 2019, in Battle Ground, WA, surrounded by her family. She was born on Aug. 9, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH.She was blessed with four children and considered motherhood her reason for existence. Nothing meant more to her than her children and grandchildren. Pets were also an essential part of her life.A truly lovely person, Lynn was exceedingly kind, and caring, and enjoyed spending time with her family and playing bingo. Her faith in God and attending church services were a significant aspect of life. A charitable person by nature, she often served by helping with administrative duties, as well as donating food and items needed for the community.Lynn is survived by her husband, Ray; sons, Jason and Clayton; daughters, Tia and Cayla; her granddaughters, Jasmine, Mercedes and Sovie; grandson, Peyton; sisters, Kay, Cindy and Ladena; and her brothers, Dan, David, Mike and Nick.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeane and Powell.The memorial service will be Saturday, July 27th at 1:00 P.M. at Washougal Church of Christ, 3337 L St., Washougal, WA 98671.

