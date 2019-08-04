ANN F. KIELY
1936 ˜ 2019
Beloved Wife and Mother
˜ Friend to All ˜
Ann F. Kiely of Vancouver, WA, returned to God on July 30, 2019. She was born in New York City, NY in 1936.
Ann married the love of her life, Gerald Kiely, in July 1956. They enjoyed 63 amazing years of wedded adventure together. Ann was a mother of eight children and grandmama to six grandchildren.
She was active in church, quilting, travel, genealogy and all things Irish.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at The Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater Catholic Church. Rosary begins at 8:25 a.m. with Funeral Mass following at 9a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the . Cards of comfort and happy remembrances can be sent in care of Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home, 302 W 11th St., Vancouver, WA 98660.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 4, 2019