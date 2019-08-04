Ann F. Kiely (1936 - 2019)
  • "R.I.P Ann, back home with God xx ❤ thinking of all..."
    - Valerie Kiely
  • "Growing up she was my neighbor and always welcomed me into..."
    - Gina Fifer
  • "I will always remember & be thankful for the good times &..."
    - Pam Jacks
  • "Aunt Ann was a second mother to me. She had a wonderful..."
    - Marybeth Sanchez
  • "Aunt Ann was a second mother to me. I will always be able..."
    - Marybeth Sanchez
Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home, Inc. - Vancouver
302 W. 11th Street
Vancouver, WA
98660
(360)-694-2537
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
8:15 AM
The Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
The Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater Catholic Church
ANN F. KIELY
1936 ˜ 2019
Beloved Wife and Mother
˜ Friend to All ˜

Ann F. Kiely of Vancouver, WA, returned to God on July 30, 2019. She was born in New York City, NY in 1936.
Ann married the love of her life, Gerald Kiely, in July 1956. They enjoyed 63 amazing years of wedded adventure together. Ann was a mother of eight children and grandmama to six grandchildren.
She was active in church, quilting, travel, genealogy and all things Irish.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at The Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater Catholic Church. Rosary begins at 8:25 a.m. with Funeral Mass following at 9a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the . Cards of comfort and happy remembrances can be sent in care of Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home, 302 W 11th St., Vancouver, WA 98660.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 4, 2019
