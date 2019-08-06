Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Lou Pierce. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Willamette National Cemetery Portland , OR View Map Send Flowers Obituary



ANITA LOU PIERCE

August 27, 1937 ˜ May 1, 2019

&

ROGER RAY PIERCE

November 15, 1937 ˜ June 23, 2019



Anita Lou Pierce, 81, passed away on May 1, 2019 at home in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by her family. She was born August 27, 1937 in Madison, South Dakota to Merlind and Lillian Berntson.

Anita was smart, caring, was always in charge. She meant business. She attended Dakota State College.

Anita worked as a teacher and bank teller. She was owner/operator of Aladdin’s Home Care Center in Port Angeles, WA. After selling their business, she then went to work at Juvenile Diversion. She was a member of Soroptimist International for many years.

She married Roger Ray Pierce on December 22, 1957.

Anita is survived by her brother, Matt; and sisters, Bonnie and Wess.



Roger Ray Pierce, 81, also passed away on June 23, 2019 at home in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by his family. He was born November 15, 1937 in Brookings, South Dakota to Vernon and Rhoda Pierce.

Roger was an exceptional man who loved his family. He was a hard working man who never gave up on anything or anyone. Roger also went to Dakota State College.

He spent time in the Army. He was also owner/operator of Aladdin’s Home Care Center. After selling the business, Roger went to work for Carpet Cleaners Institute of the Northwest in Vancouver, WA.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Vernon Jr.

Roger is survived by his brother, Glen; and his sister, Juanita.

Together, Anita and Roger are survived by their daughter, Tia; son, Christjan; grandchildren, Sasha, Joshua, Britney and Emily; great-grandchildren, Rylie, Baylee and Daphne; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for both Roger and Anita on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR.

Please sign the guest book @

Anita Lou Pierce, 81, passed away on May 1, 2019 at home in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by her family. She was born August 27, 1937 in Madison, South Dakota to Merlind and Lillian Berntson.Anita was smart, caring, was always in charge. She meant business. She attended Dakota State College.Anita worked as a teacher and bank teller. She was owner/operator of Aladdin’s Home Care Center in Port Angeles, WA. After selling their business, she then went to work at Juvenile Diversion. She was a member of Soroptimist International for many years.She married Roger Ray Pierce on December 22, 1957.Anita is survived by her brother, Matt; and sisters, Bonnie and Wess.Roger Ray Pierce, 81, also passed away on June 23, 2019 at home in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by his family. He was born November 15, 1937 in Brookings, South Dakota to Vernon and Rhoda Pierce.Roger was an exceptional man who loved his family. He was a hard working man who never gave up on anything or anyone. Roger also went to Dakota State College.He spent time in the Army. He was also owner/operator of Aladdin’s Home Care Center. After selling the business, Roger went to work for Carpet Cleaners Institute of the Northwest in Vancouver, WA.He was preceded in death by his brother, Vernon Jr.Roger is survived by his brother, Glen; and his sister, Juanita.Together, Anita and Roger are survived by their daughter, Tia; son, Christjan; grandchildren, Sasha, Joshua, Britney and Emily; great-grandchildren, Rylie, Baylee and Daphne; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held for both Roger and Anita on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR.Please sign the guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close