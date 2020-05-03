Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ANGELA MAVOURNEEN VALENZUELA

September 8, 1968 ˜ April 14, 2020



My daughter Angela passed away at home in Battle Mountain, Nevada on April 14, 2020. She was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord along with her grandparents, Leon F. and K. Patricia Ancesty, and her father, Anthony Valenzuela.

Angela was born in Harbor City, CA. She lived in the Vancouver/Battle Ground, WA area most of her life. She graduated from Mountain View High School in 1986 being an active member of FFA and 4-H, showing her horses through her school years. She loved breeding and working with horses. She worked with a local Equine Veterinarian, a job she truly loved, before securing a job as a bus driver with the Evergreen School District.

Angela is survived by her mother, Lynne Valenzuela-Alioth of Battle Ground, WA; her sister, Sheila Peach of Huntington Beach, Calif., and her boyfriend, Adam McDowell of Battle Mountain, NV. Beautiful memories of her will be of comfort and help ease the sadness of our hearts. Angela rides freely now across the Rainbow Bridge.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the American Diabetes Asso.,

