Andrew Eugene Harig (1998 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Andrew, We love you and you will be missed."
    - Soboth Saing
Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA
98684
(360)-892-6060
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
Obituary
ANDREW EUGENE HARIG
September 9, 1998 ˜ August 2, 2019

Andrew Eugene Harig, 20, passed away tragically on August 2, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington. He was born on September 9, 1998 in Portland, Oregon.
Andrew was an amazing young man with a “thumbs up” attitude. He was a 2017 graduate of Heritage High School and Clark College, and a student at Washington State University Vancouver.
Andrew excelled at everything he did. He was caring, loyal, helpful, hardworking, and funny. His smile could melt anyone’s heart.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Tom and Savdey Harig of Vancouver, Washington; his older sister, Angelica Harig, also of Vancouver, Washington; grandfather, David Morton of Klamath Falls, Oregon; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Avenue, Vancouver, WA.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 14, 2019
