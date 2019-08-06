Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Lynn "Ann" Castro. View Sign Service Information Salmon Creek Foursquare Church 1313 NE 134th St, #200 Vancouver, WA 98685 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Real Life Foursquare Church 1313 NE 134th St Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



ANDREA ”ANN” LYNN CASTRO

December 17, 1942 ˜ July 30, 2019



Andrea “Ann” Lynn Castro, longtime resident of Vancouver, Washington, passed peacefully from this life, at her home in Vancouver, Washington, on July 30, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 76 years old. She was born to Lee and Anita Castro in San Francisco, California, on December 17, 1942. A former resident of North Carolina, Florida and the San Francisco Bay area, she made her home in Washington State in 2006.

Ann attended Polytechnic High School in San Francisco, and then completed some course work at Pensacola Junior College, pursuing an Associate of Arts degree. She also attended classes at Alameda Junior College, in California, focusing on Quality Assurance.

Ann retired in 1993 after a 30-year career with the Federal government, which included 15 years devoted to quality assurance for the

Ann was grateful to have such great memories of the places she had lived and the rich experiences she had enjoyed. But she was most grateful to have been part of a loving, close-knit, and supportive family, beginning with her siblings, Madolyn (Richard) Agrimonti of Sonoma, California; Virginia (Mike Surber) Castro of Salida, Colorado; and her two stepsisters, Darlene Ferri Moreau and Kathy (Dave) Torres, both of Colorado, continuing with her devoted daughters, Michele (David) Bowen of Vancouver, Washington; Lorraine “Lori’ (Eric) Crone of Washougal, Washington; and her son, John “Eric” (Conny Alice) Frisko of Union City, California. She enjoyed spending time with her nine beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Shawn, Alexandra, Amber, Kelley, Stephanie, Ethan, Kristina, and Iris, who will forever be grateful to have known and loved their remarkable “Gma”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Anita Castro; her brother, Richard Castro; her sister, Carlita Castro; her daughter, Nannette Jimenez; and her granddaughter, Elysia Smith.

Ann was also blessed with the opportunity to touch many lives with her extraordinary gifts and personality and made friends in the many places she visited and lived: California, Oregon, Washington, North Carolina, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Maryland, Hawaii, Virginia and Pennsylvania. She enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, and pouring ceramics as well as painting them. She loved to gamble and her favorite game was Video Poker. Her luck was apparent when she amazingly hit over 35 Royal Flushes on these machines. We will all miss her independent spirit, sense of humor and charm. Long may she reign in our hearts!

Memorial contributions may be made to the Real Life Foursquare Church, 1313 NE 134th St., Vancouver, WA 98685, where her life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, with a light reception following the service.

Please sign her guest book @

