ANDREA LEE (VANTONGREN) KANGAS

October 26, 1941 ˜ August 13, 2019



Andrea Lee (VanTongren) Kangas of Vancouver, WA, passed away August 13, 2019. She was born in Coos Bay, OR to Raymond and Sigrid VanTongren on October 26, 1941. Along with her 5 siblings, they eventually settled in Longview, WA, where she graduated from Kelso High School in 1959.

Andrea married Richard Kangas on December 14th, 1966 and had two daughters, Teresa and Trudy. They moved often during Richard’s 20-year Navy career, living in Massachusetts, Virginia, many places in California and finally settling down in Battle Ground, WA.

Andrea worked for Farmers Insurance for 20 years and she and Richard started their own fishing charter service out of Garibaldi, OR. The boat, named “Andrea K”, was their lives for almost 20 years, having made wonderful friends with their customers, other captains and their families.

She was a long-term member of Hillcrest Nazarene Church and was sustained by her faith and friendships there.

Andrea is survived by her husband, Richard, at home; siblings, Raymond VanTongren (Elsie) of Longview, Karen (Bill-deceased) McCluskey of Longview, Edith Wilson (Bryan) of Vancouver and Mike VanTongren of Longview; daughters, Teresa (Trever) Sprouse of Battle Ground, WA and Trudy (Kevin) Umphress of Nixa, MO; and five grandchildren.

