AMELIA MARIE WANOUS
August 15, 1929 ˜ November 1, 2019
Amelia Marie Wanous of Vancouver, WA, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 1, 2019. She was born in Pine City, MN to Henry and Mary Pangerl.
Amelia was married to Leo Wanous on June 17, 1948.
She is survived by her sons and daughters: David, Rose Mary, Larry, Theresa and Michael, their spouses, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial will be held on Fri., Nov. 22 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 8701 NE 119th St., Vancouver, WA 98662. Reception to follow at the church.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 9, 2019