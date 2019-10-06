Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amber Michelle Rule. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



AMBER MICHELLE BLAYLOCK RULE

June 4, 1977 ˜ October 1, 2019



Amber Rule, 42, of Vancouver, WA, has left the mortal world behind. She was born in Anderson, IN, and moved to Vancouver with her family as a child and here she remained.

Amber was a beautiful, sweet, kind soul who loved animals and helping others. During her youth, she particularly loved horses and was an accomplished rider.

Amber was goofy and caring and had a heart that was bigger than her body. She will be greatly missed.

Her marriage to Tim Rule produced her two children that she adored.

Amber was preceded in death by her father, Sonny Blaylock, and her grandparents, Lyle and Genevieve Bose, who she was very close to.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Blaylock; son, Kyle Rule; daughter, Nora Rule; sister, Angela Preston; her longtime partner, Jason Campbell; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her much loved dogs, Pies and Ozzie.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 pm at the Old Red Cross Bldg, at Fort Vancouver, 605 Barnes St., Vancouver.

Published in The Columbian on Oct. 6, 2019

