Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver , WA 98684
(360)-892-6060
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver , WA 98684



AMANDA ROSE NEELEY

August 30, 1985 ˜ June 17, 2019



Amanda Rose Neeley of Vancouver, WA, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was born in Vancouver to Marc D. and Rebecca L. Neeley on Aug. 30, 1985.

Even as a little girl, Amanda was very artistic, she enjoyed sewing, drawing, painting and other forms of arts and crafts. She had a great love for animals, and always had one or more four-legged, furry friends at home to care for. She loved music and had a great affection for classic rock and country.

Amanda is survived by her mother, Rebecca Writt; her three children, Becca, Abby and Joseph; and her partner, Jamie Doering. She was proud of each of her children for their own unique talents, gifts and abilities, and loved them above all else. Amanda did all she could to show her children that they each held a special place in her heart. She will be remembered as a fiercely loyal friend who was always there for those she cared about, even someone she just met who needed her help.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marc D. Neeley; and her dad, Thomas Writt.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens located at 1101 NE 112th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Amanda’s name to the Southwest Washington Humane Society.

