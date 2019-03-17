Obituary Guest Book View Sign



ALVIN CARL GUSTAFSON

1932 ˜ 2019



Al Gustafson passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born to Clarence and Theresa Gustafson in Macoun, Saskatchewan on September 11, 1932, the first of ten children. Al attended Macoun School and enjoyed rural community life.

As a teenager, he ventured out to attend Hillcrest Christian Bible School in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Al continued his education at Cascade College in Portland, Oregon where he met and married Celia Anne Hampton at age 22. Together, they began ministry at Bethel Methodist Church in Ridgefield, Washington where Al served as pastor from 1956 to 1963. At the same time, Al began his teaching career in the Ridgefield School District, teaching algebra and supervising the National Honor Society until his retirement 30 years later. Al and Anne raised 3 children and were married for 37 years.

Al met Wanda Vernon at Crossroads Community Church in 1992. They married that same year. Retired, they traveled with the Gladtimers Quartet across the Pacific Northwest for 9 years.

Al’s survivors include his wife of 26 years, Wanda (nee Vernon); 3 children, Janice Wells (Doug), Connie Schlonga (Michael) and Rodney Gustafson; 6 grandchildren; and 8 siblings.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethel Evangelical Methodist Church in Ridgefield, Washington at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Donations may be made online, in Al’s memory, to support the maintenance and rebuild of South Sudan Alpha Primary School through the following link:

https://generationalhope.churchcenter.com/giving/to/memorial-fund.

