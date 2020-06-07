ALSTON ALBERT OLSON
April 21, 1917 ˜ May 29, 2020
Alston Albert Olson, age 103, died peacefully May 29th at his home in Ridgefield, Washington surrounded by his family. Al was born on April 21, 1917 to Albert and Tona Olson in Blair, Wisconsin.
After finishing high school, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1935. He moved to the Ridgefield area in 1937 and purchased five acres of land where he built the house he lived in for 74 years.
Al was a decorated WWII veteran, serving in the Marine 4th Division in the Pacific Theater.
He worked for over 30 years, commuting daily with his brother, at the Oregon Steel Mills in Portland. During his tenure there, he was elected and served as president for the local Steelworkers union.
Al spent the majority of his life ‘gentleman farming’ on his five acres-raising beautiful gardens, blueberries, farm animals and numerous pets. He enjoyed fishing, clamming on the Washington coast and woodworking in his shop. He made numerous hand-crafted treasures for his wife, children and grandchildren.
He was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary’s of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Ridgefield and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. He shared his skilled hands and gifts with his family and community, including his church and Neighbors Helping Neighbors. He was a humble, genuine man of few words with a kind and gentle heart that he shared with all who knew him.
Al was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Florence; his daughter, Ann Maesner; and three siblings.
He is survived by his six daughters, Barbara Olson, Cathy (Jack) Claiborne, Donna (Jerry) Becker, Elaine Drumm (Bob Yutzie), Frances Olson, Geri Olson; son-in-law, Jon Maesner; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
Due to pandemic, a private funeral Mass will be held June 12th at 1:00p.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Woodland. Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Ridgefield at 2:15p.m. for any who would like to attend. For everyone’s health and safety, the family requests the use of social distancing. Layne’s Funeral Home in Battle Ground is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Neighbors Helping Neighbors, 21814 NW 11th Ave., Ridgefield, WA 98642 and the Malawi Kindergarten Project.
