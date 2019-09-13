Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alicea Noel De Vera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ALICEA NOEL DE VERA

May 1, 2001 ˜ September 9, 2019



Beautiful, strong, independent, passionate, emotional, sassy, great dancer, great cook, a real girl; was into hair, nails, make up, just a glamorous and naturally pretty individual. Alicea Noel De Vera, A.K.A. Lissy, zooboo, lulu, little booger, was born Tuesday, May 1st, 2001 at 5:10 a.m. at Southwest Hospital which is now PeaceHealth in Vancouver, WA. She has two older brothers, Devin (30) and Niko (23), two older sisters, Kaeliana (26) and Anyssa (20), and a dog, Beckham (13). Her mother, Danita De Vera, carried her and gave birth. Her father, Ireneo (Arnel) De Vera, helped create this life and then helped our mom give birth until he passed out on the floor. We say Alicea was so beautiful she made the first guy who laid eyes on her faint. Alicea was named by her brother, Niko, and sister, Anyssa. We all loved the movie ‘Warriors of Virtue,’ which is where her name came from. Ironically, the movie was about five warrior kangaroos. Anyssa and Niko would run around the house screaming “Aliceaaaa want to come out and play” and Lissy would kick so much in Danita’s stomach every time. Alicea was born into an already amazing family, but she completed them and instantly became the glue to the De Vera family.

Alicea had a well rounded Camas, WA education. She attended kindergarten at Helen Baller Elementary School and the rest of her elementary years at Dorothy Fox, then went on to attend Liberty Middle School. She graduated from Camas High School in the spring of 2019 and had committed to attend Boise State University in the fall of 2019 with several of her close friends, including her bestie, Ashlyn.

Alicea grew up playing soccer, following her siblings’ footsteps, but decided to take her own path and join the volleyball team from 8th grade to her junior year in high school. During her senior year, she had a change of heart, randomly decided to try out for cheer, and ended up making varsity. Alicea also attended Young Life camp for the past 3 years and was an active and passionate Christian. She grew up in a Christian household but took it upon herself to dive deeper into her religion and made the decision to get baptized at Grace Foursquare Church on March 24th, 2019.

She had tons of friends. Her closest friends, Kylie and Roxy, are like family and would even come on family vacations. Her siblings loved playing chauffeur before Alicea and all her friends got their licenses and would take them to each others houses or Dutch Bros. They also took her to the Winterhawks games with her close friend, Jaycee, then to Buffalo Wild Wings where they would stare at any and all hockey boys who walked in, specifically Skyler McKenzie and Jake Gricius.

With a big family of 7 growing up, it was less convenient to fly places whenever holidays came up, so the De Vera’s would pack up their Suburban and drive all over California to visit family. One of Alicea’s favorite things to do during these trips was visit the California beaches. She would be out in the sun all day long and have the worst tan lines at the end of the day that her mother would call her “a little gingerbread girl.” Not only were vacations special, but every Christmas in the De Vera household was especially exciting due to their traditions, including hours of Christmas tree hunting in the freezing cold while trying to find the perfect tree, days of baking and decorating cookies, opening presents circling the Christmas tree, and taking an hour just to take one family picture on the stairs. Most of their family vacations and holidays involved traveling to different states for soccer tournaments, and Alicea was always her siblings’ #1 supporter. She never complained about the long car rides or missed events happening back home, and Kaeliana, Niko and Anyssa could always hear her cheering them on from the sidelines.

Alicea Noel De Vera was strong, bubbly, independent, brilliant, passionate, beautiful inside and out, a perfect sister, daughter, niece, granddaughter, and friend. She will be remembered by all for her contagious positivity and kind personality. Everyone in her life would agree that Alicea could walk into a room and light it up in an instant.

Thank you, Alicea, for touching everyone’s hearts by always remaining genuine and true to the angel that you have always been. We love you more than you could even imagine and we miss you every second of the day.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6p.m. at Grace Foursquare Church, 717 SE Everett Road, Camas, WA 98607.

Please sign her guest book @

Beautiful, strong, independent, passionate, emotional, sassy, great dancer, great cook, a real girl; was into hair, nails, make up, just a glamorous and naturally pretty individual. Alicea Noel De Vera, A.K.A. Lissy, zooboo, lulu, little booger, was born Tuesday, May 1st, 2001 at 5:10 a.m. at Southwest Hospital which is now PeaceHealth in Vancouver, WA. She has two older brothers, Devin (30) and Niko (23), two older sisters, Kaeliana (26) and Anyssa (20), and a dog, Beckham (13). Her mother, Danita De Vera, carried her and gave birth. Her father, Ireneo (Arnel) De Vera, helped create this life and then helped our mom give birth until he passed out on the floor. We say Alicea was so beautiful she made the first guy who laid eyes on her faint. Alicea was named by her brother, Niko, and sister, Anyssa. We all loved the movie ‘Warriors of Virtue,’ which is where her name came from. Ironically, the movie was about five warrior kangaroos. Anyssa and Niko would run around the house screaming “Aliceaaaa want to come out and play” and Lissy would kick so much in Danita’s stomach every time. Alicea was born into an already amazing family, but she completed them and instantly became the glue to the De Vera family.Alicea had a well rounded Camas, WA education. She attended kindergarten at Helen Baller Elementary School and the rest of her elementary years at Dorothy Fox, then went on to attend Liberty Middle School. She graduated from Camas High School in the spring of 2019 and had committed to attend Boise State University in the fall of 2019 with several of her close friends, including her bestie, Ashlyn.Alicea grew up playing soccer, following her siblings’ footsteps, but decided to take her own path and join the volleyball team from 8th grade to her junior year in high school. During her senior year, she had a change of heart, randomly decided to try out for cheer, and ended up making varsity. Alicea also attended Young Life camp for the past 3 years and was an active and passionate Christian. She grew up in a Christian household but took it upon herself to dive deeper into her religion and made the decision to get baptized at Grace Foursquare Church on March 24th, 2019.She had tons of friends. Her closest friends, Kylie and Roxy, are like family and would even come on family vacations. Her siblings loved playing chauffeur before Alicea and all her friends got their licenses and would take them to each others houses or Dutch Bros. They also took her to the Winterhawks games with her close friend, Jaycee, then to Buffalo Wild Wings where they would stare at any and all hockey boys who walked in, specifically Skyler McKenzie and Jake Gricius.With a big family of 7 growing up, it was less convenient to fly places whenever holidays came up, so the De Vera’s would pack up their Suburban and drive all over California to visit family. One of Alicea’s favorite things to do during these trips was visit the California beaches. She would be out in the sun all day long and have the worst tan lines at the end of the day that her mother would call her “a little gingerbread girl.” Not only were vacations special, but every Christmas in the De Vera household was especially exciting due to their traditions, including hours of Christmas tree hunting in the freezing cold while trying to find the perfect tree, days of baking and decorating cookies, opening presents circling the Christmas tree, and taking an hour just to take one family picture on the stairs. Most of their family vacations and holidays involved traveling to different states for soccer tournaments, and Alicea was always her siblings’ #1 supporter. She never complained about the long car rides or missed events happening back home, and Kaeliana, Niko and Anyssa could always hear her cheering them on from the sidelines.Alicea Noel De Vera was strong, bubbly, independent, brilliant, passionate, beautiful inside and out, a perfect sister, daughter, niece, granddaughter, and friend. She will be remembered by all for her contagious positivity and kind personality. Everyone in her life would agree that Alicea could walk into a room and light it up in an instant.Thank you, Alicea, for touching everyone’s hearts by always remaining genuine and true to the angel that you have always been. We love you more than you could even imagine and we miss you every second of the day.Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6p.m. at Grace Foursquare Church, 717 SE Everett Road, Camas, WA 98607.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close