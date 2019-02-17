|
ALICE MARIE (MCJILTON) CHAIT
May 10, 1929 ˜ January 27, 2019
Born in River Falls, WI to Dr. Charles and Genevieve McJilton, Alice Marie Chait passed away Jan. 27, 2019 of congestive heart failure in Vancouver, WA.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Firstenburg Community Center (Community Room), 700 NE 136th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684 from 1-3p.m., Sat., March 2, 2019. A mass in her honor will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4723 NW Franklin St., Vancouver, WA 98663 that same day at 5p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
4723 NW Franklin St
Vancouver, WA 98663
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 17, 2019