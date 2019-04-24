ALICE ARCAMO MENDOZA
August 17, 1924 ˜ April 19, 2019
Alice passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington at the age of 94. She was born in Naalehu, Hawaii. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Lorenzo Mendoza in 2005; her sister Virginia Ahuna and brother Benjamin Arcamo Sr.
She is survived by children Edward J.; daughters, Yolanda G. (Albert) Gabo and Christine (Tin-Tin) Torres (Shawn Ogle); grandchildren Desmond (Kissie Mae) Mendoza, Alana Gabo, Jakob Torres and Annaliese Gabo; her great grandchildren, her sister Florence (Bill) Abille and beloved Rottweiler puppy, Rosie.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 400 South Andresen Road, Vancouver, WA. Aloha attire requested.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 24, 2019