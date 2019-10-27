Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Neal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ALFRED NEAL

September 30, 1920 ˜ September 29, 2019



Alfred Neal was born on September 30, 1920, to Claren Neal and Grace Hart. He married Margaret Becker on April 4, 1942. He passed away on September 29, 2019, at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA.He was truly a member of the "Greatest Generation", serving four years during WWII , being honorably discharged from the US Army. He served with honor and like many of his generation he served without complaint and with pride.Dad retired from First Independent Bank where he worked for 40 years. As a lender he helped countless people with their finances and everyday problems.Dad had a difficult upbringing but overcame many obstacles and was able to make complex problems simple and provide great advice to everyday challenges.Words can't describe Dad's full life. He was a hard worker, wise investor, marathon runner, woodworker, rock collector, mentor, father, friend, and most of all proud grandfather. Dad was kind, wise and patient with all of us. We will never forget what he taught us.He is survived by three children, Sandra Thompson, Diane Hagen and Tom Neal, and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.Dad was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Margaret Neal; and granddaughter, Addie Marie Neal.A memorial service for him will be held at Mannahouse Mill Plain on Nov. 2, 2019 at 1 p.m.Please consider a donation in his honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2701 NW Vaughn Street, Suite 203, Portland, OR 97210, or Friends of The Carpenter, 1600 W 20th St./PO Box 65358, Vancouver, WA 98665.

