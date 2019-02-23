Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred G. Heidegger. View Sign



ALBERT G. HEIDEGGER

January 15, 1925 ˜ February 19, 2019



Albert G. Heidegger was born on January 15, 1925 in Old Kettle Falls, WA to Ruth (Abernathy) and C. Raymond Heidegger. He passed away at age 94 on February 19, 2019 at Peace Health SW Medical Center in Vancouver, WA from complications of pneumonia.

Albert grew up in the Rice, WA area. After graduating from Kettle Falls High School in 1943, he moved to Yacolt, WA. He enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1944 where he served honorably for 2 ½ years.

On Sept. 9, 1947 he was united in marriage to Dorothy V. Blakeman living briefly in Yacolt and Vale, OR before settling on a farm in LaCenter, WA, where his 13 children were raised. He worked 18 ½ years at International Paper (Chelatchie) and retired from Columbia Steel Casting (Portland) in 1989. After Dorothy’s passing, he married widow, Shelley Rotschy Lindberg in 1992, residing at Yacolt until his death.

Albert was a life-long member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church and his deep faith was shown through his love and example.

Albert is survived by his wife Shelley of 26 ½ yrs, five sons: Charles (Elaine), Leland (Carol), Chap (Mary), Benjamin (Lori) and Wesley (Sarah). Seven daughters: Virginia (Steve) Korpela, Vivian (Jay) Harvester, Lillian (James) Tapani, Edith (Howard) Ek, Elizabeth (Stanley) Uskoski, Patricia, Ramona (Lorin) Lehtola and daughter-in-law Faye. Eight step-children: Karla (Kyle) Massie, Warren (Nancy) Lindberg, Anne Bernadette Tanninen, Lars (Martha) Lindberg, Leif (Shannon) Lindberg, Lana (Ross) Simonson, Lason (Charlene) Lindberg and Land (Annie) Lindberg. 141 (combined) grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

Also surviving are his siblings: Lillian (Wilbur) Koistinen, Raydene McDaniels, Barbara Jolma, Harold (Mary), Faith (Dave) Kangas and sister-in-law Yvonne Heidegger.

Albert was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy, son Edward, daughter-in-law Janiece, grandson Conner, brother Paul, sister Margaret and infant sister Hope.

A Funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. 32320 NE Lewisville Highway, Battle Ground, WA. There will be a viewing at the church Sunday from 6:30 8:30 p.m.

