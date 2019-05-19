Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Kevin "Alex" Mark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ALEXANDER KEVIN MARK

August 14, 1987 ˜ May 10, 2019



Alexander Kevin Mark passed away Friday, May 10th, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He was born August 14th, 1987 on a beautiful early Friday morning in Vancouver, WA. Alex was an active athlete excelling in track and field, throwing discus and shot put. He attended Vancouver Public Schools and EWU.

Alex served in the U.S. Army military police which took him to Afghanistan.

He grew up loving life ˜ everything was special about Alex. He enjoyed kayaking, camping, and traveling across the country with his dog Ashkhan exploring new sights and seeing friends and family.

Alex is survived by his mother and father, Kathy and Kevin Mark; sister, Hailey Mark; brother, Garrett Mark; and paternal grandparents, Jerry and Sherrie Mark.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 2nd at 1p.m. at Hudson’s Bay High School, 1601 E McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98663. Flowers may be sent to 209 E 38th St., Vancouver, WA 98663.

Please sign his guest book @

