ALBERTA ROSE DORR DIXON

January 7, 1948 ˜ June 11, 2019



Alberta Rose Dorr Dixon passed away peacefully from natural causes at the age of 71 in the presence of her family. A strong believer in God and saved by a personal faith in Jesus Christ, she is now in the presence of her Savior. A lifetime resident of Vancouver, Washington, Alberta was affectionately called “Al-Be” by family and friends.

Early on, a real love of children led her to work in childcare and to teach in the children’s ministry at her church. In 1985, Albe decided to follow her interest in the optical profession. She began a career at Vancouver Eye Associates where she advanced to the position of Ophthalmic Technician, Surgical Assistant before her retirement 23 years later.

At age 60 at a Christmas Eve service at church, Albe found her perfect soul-mate, Noel Dixon, and they wed on May 24th, 2008, vowing to be together forever, in His (God’s) honor. In marrying Noel, Albe was doubly blessed to finally count herself a mother. She became step-mother to his sons, Brendan (Kim), Brian (Carol), Brad (Kathy), and to his daughter, Sandi Lopez (Paul) along with being a grandmother to all of their offspring. Albe recently had the thrill of becoming a first-time great-grandmother.

Albe was highly organized and loved mental challenges. She was extremely tenacious at researching and documenting family genealogy and equally brilliant at working crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending her days reading mystery novels, gardening, and studying God’s word. As a young girl, Albe had memorized many hymns and so each day she sang a different one to her husband. Albe loved the sport of bowling and although she was not competitive, her home office was filled with trophies and awards she earned while bowling with a Christian League before her marriage. In serving God, Albe was a very generous woman, passionate about crocheting cheerfully colored hats and sewing backpacks for the Franklin Graham ministry Operation Christmas Child. She also took time to make extremely tiny hats for local hospital Premie Units. But overall in whatever she was doing, she was pleased to just be able to spend time with Noel.

Those left behind are her beloved husband, Noel Dixon; her brothers, Edward Dorr (Judy, deceased) and Roger Dorr (Pamela); and her two sisters, Evelyn Burkhart (Kenneth) and Helen Singer (Robert).

She was predeceased by an older sister, Carolynn Jones (Bernie); and her parents, William and Neva Dorr.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Thru The Bible with J. Vernon McGee ministry at

The family will celebrate Albe’s life at a private ceremony in the near future.

Please sign her guest book @

