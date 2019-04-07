|
ANNE ARMSTRONG
November 8, 1937 ˜ October 4, 2018
Alberta “Anne” Armstrong passed away in her home on October 4, 2018 in Green Valley, AZ at the age of 80. She was a resident of Vancouver, WA from 1975 - 2018.
She was born on November 8, 1937 to Albert and Teresa Fish in Clarence, NY and was the youngest of three girls. She grew up in Buffalo, NY until her marriage when she moved to Oregon City, OR. She graduated from River Side High School and later received an Assoc. degree in Accounting.
She was married to Noel J. Cook (deceased) and George Armstrong (deceased).
She loved to ski, play tennis, travel, cook, garden, spending time with her family and entertaining her friends. She was an elegant, gracious, beautiful, loving Wife and Mother.
She is survived by her two sisters; her children; Ann Marie Stone, Roberta Clark, Kathleen Bishop, Jefferey Cook and Michelle Cook; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She will be forever missed.
A Celebration of her life will be held Sun., April 21, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA, from 3p.m.-5p.m. for friends & family.
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 892-6060
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 7, 2019