ALBERTA ”BERTIE” A. CARLSON

March 16, 1944 ˜ February 18, 2019



Alberta ”Bertie” A. Carlson of Battle Ground, WA, passed away Feb. 18, 2019. She was born on March 16th, 1944 to Albert and Hazel Turnquist. She grew up on a small farm in northeast Wyoming with her younger sister, Marie, helping the family raise sheep, cattle, and chickens. Bertie received her primary education in a one-room rural school house. When it was time to attend high school, Bertie moved to Gillette, WY to attend school while living with her grandmother. Bertie graduated from high school in 1962.

After high school, Bertie attended beauty school and worked as a beautician in Billings and Miles City, MT.

On Jan. 10, 1970, she married Dick Carlson and started a family. Her son, Sam (’72) and Scott (’76) were her pride and joy. They lived in Billings until 1985, when they relocated to Battle Ground, WA. Bertie resided in Battle Ground until her passing. She worked many years in the late 80’s and early 90’s at the Battle Ground School cafeteria, where she took pride in making sure students got their meals.

Bertie enjoyed gardening, playing Bunco, and caring for her pets. She had a passion for baking and crafts, which she often shared with her grandchildren. In her later years, she was an active grandparent and loved spending time with them.

Bertie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dick R. Carlson; her sons, Sam and Scott (Robin); and her grandchildren, Aubrey and Avery.

Memorial services will be held on March 6, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens at 3:00 p.m., followed by a gathering of friends and family at the hospitality suite.

The Carlson family would like to extend a special thank you Corey and Mary at the Elaine and Don Heimbigner Care Center and Adriana and John Suciu with Heaven Home Care. Their exceptional end of life care for Bertie will always be remembered.

