Alan Lewis Sorter, 74, of Vancouver, WA, passed away June 21, 2019. He was born April 26, 1945 in Fort Smith , AR to Jane Evelyn (Spicer) and Gene Clyde Sorter. Alan graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1963.He was retired and had served in the US Marine Corps Reserve from 1964-1970.Alan was an avid reader who enjoyed collecting antique buttons and was a history scholar. He could quote you passages from a far ranging amount of literature which he would often read to us all.Alan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Faye; sons, David (Krista) and Michael (Tamara); grandsons, Logan (Alexis) and Devin (Kyla); his soon to be great-grandson, Kevin Michael Sorter; and his sisters, Patricia Jane Sutton, Nancy Kaye Osterlund and Judith Lynn Sorter.He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Sorter; father, Gene Sorter; brother, James Michael Sorter; and uncle, James Harold Spicer.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sun., June 30th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits