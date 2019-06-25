ALAN LEWIS SORTER
April 26, 1945 ˜ June 21, 2019
Alan Lewis Sorter, 74, of Vancouver, WA, passed away June 21, 2019. He was born April 26, 1945 in Fort Smith, AR to Jane Evelyn (Spicer) and Gene Clyde Sorter. Alan graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1963.
He was retired and had served in the US Marine Corps Reserve from 1964-1970.
Alan was an avid reader who enjoyed collecting antique buttons and was a history scholar. He could quote you passages from a far ranging amount of literature which he would often read to us all.
Alan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Faye; sons, David (Krista) and Michael (Tamara); grandsons, Logan (Alexis) and Devin (Kyla); his soon to be great-grandson, Kevin Michael Sorter; and his sisters, Patricia Jane Sutton, Nancy Kaye Osterlund and Judith Lynn Sorter.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Sorter; father, Gene Sorter; brother, James Michael Sorter; and uncle, James Harold Spicer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sun., June 30th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbian on June 25, 2019