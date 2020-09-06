ALAN BRUCE ANDERSON
May 8, 1934 ˜ August 29, 2020
Alan Bruce Anderson, age 86, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Aug. 29, 2020 in Camas, WA. He was born to Earl and Clara (Cooper) Anderson in Seattle, WA on May 8, 1934.
Alan loved the outdoors ever since he was a child. He went camping and fishing with his family, participated in Boy Scouts, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
He graduated from Ballard High School in 1952. Then Alan served in the Navy for two years of active duty on a destroyer in the Pacific.
Alan went on to the University of Washington where he earned a BA degree in Business Administration. While in college, he joined Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
After working as an auditor for a few years, he met and married his former wife, Laura. They raised their three children, Malcolm (Anton), Denise and Patty, first in Oakland, CA before moving to Sunnyside, WA and finally to Brush Prairie, WA.
In 1965, he earned his CPA certification and opened an office in the Orchards area of Vancouver.
He was an avid skier, mountain climber, cyclist, hiker and backpacker. Many of his expeditions were with the Ptarmigan Mountaineering Club. He also enjoyed a series of larger and larger sailboats.
Alan was a charter member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Vancouver where he served on numerous committees and was a faithful choir member for many years.
After he retired, he married Marilyn Taylor in 2008. Together they shared many adventures traveling, enjoyed time with their grandchildren and continued to enjoy the great outdoors.
As he said almost daily, “I love our life _ we go places, we do things, we have fun!” May that same spirit follow him into his Heavenly home. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family members.
Alan is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Camas; son, Malcolm (Heather) of Pullman, WA; daughters, Denise of Hockinson, WA and Patty (Bill McClellan) of Brush Prairie; stepdaughter, Chris Fugleberg (Justin) of Longview, WA and stepson, Philip Taylor (Beth) of Spring, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Francine and Evanya Anderson, Haley McClellan, Alana, Amanda, and Allee Fugleberg, and Finn Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Anderson.
Because of the coronavirus, there was a family-only service on Sept. 4. He will be laid to rest at the Camas Cemetery.
If you desire to make a donation in Alan’s memory, it can be made to the building fund at Church of the Good Shepherd, 805 SE Ellsworth Rd., Vancouver, WA 98664 or to a charity of your choice
