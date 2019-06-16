Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele Sarah Glass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ADELE SARAH (URDANK) GLASS

December 10, 1957 ˜ June 7, 2019



Adele was born to Albion Urdank and Rose Wynn on December 10, 1957 in Los Angeles, California. She went on to graduate from Hollywood High School and later studied at Humboldt State University.

Adele’s life was filled with many fond memories but few she recalled with such joy as the day she married her beloved husband, Paul Glass and the birth of her daughter, Amanda Glass.

In 1995 Adele moved to Vancouver, WA. Here she spent much of her life dedicated to working in the community and creating lifelong friends through the Girl Scouts and Evergreen High School Band and Colorguard.

All who knew Adele would say she loved loudly, she was unapologetically herself and she will not soon be forgotten.

Adele is survived by daughter Amanda Glass; and siblings Rhonda Brewster, Nettie Hershman and Steve Goetz.

Adele will be laid to rest in Mount Sinai Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA.

