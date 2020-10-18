ADELE J. JOHNSTON
July 26, 1920 ˜ October 2, 2020
Adele J. Johnston peacefully passed away with her family by her side at the glorious age of 100. She was born in St. Peter, MN, to Peter and Christina Andring. Adele was the last of her generation of eight brothers and wives, and one sister. She grew up in Vancouver and La Center, WA, where she graduated. Merle and Adele raised their five children on their Sara farm. As her health declined, she finally moved to Kamlu for retirement, and then to an adult family home.
Adele had a heart of gold and treasured her family. In a heartbeat, she would help family, friends and neighbors. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and volunteering. Adele worked for Kamlu Retirement Center for 30+ years as a housekeeper, night manager and as hospitality greeter.
She belonged to ABWA, and volunteered for YWCA, the Pomeroy House, and helped the Church of Christ make scrumptious pies for the Clark County Fair. Adele served Ridgefield PTA for 24 years. She donated to the MS Society, FISH, YWCA and the Cancer Society
.
Adele truly loved being the “cookie and juice lady” on the Bloodworks NW bloodmobile for years and was honored as Volunteer of the Year. For many years, Adele and neighbor, Kit Chapman, made strawberry shortcake for the Kamlu residents to visit their homes.
Adele’s family and relatives always shared holidays and many family visits. She was fortunate to travel with family, friends and the Friendship Force to Germany, Hawaii, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bonaire and a beautiful Alaskan cruise.
Adele is survived by daughters, Molly Miner (Ken) and LouAnn Tabor (Jay); sons, Lyle Johnston and Miles Johnston (Lauretta); daughter-in-law, Sandy Johnston; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Merle; and loving son, Douglas.
Thank you for your comfort: Kaiser, Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital and the Heimbigner Hospice Center.
A family graveside service was held Oct. 14 at Northwood Park Cemetery, Ridgefield, WA, where Adele is resting beside Merle.
In lieu of flowers, Adele requested donations in her memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 375 Kings Highway N., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or https://secure.mymsaa.org/site/Donation
.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared @ www.vancouverfuneralchapel.net
and share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits