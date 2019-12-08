AARON NATHANEAL KNAPP
September 2, 1941 ˜ November 15, 2019
Pastor Knapp passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home. This compassionate, wise and witty man lived life well, and his greatest desire was to hear Jesus say, “Well done, good and faithful servant!”
Aaron attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, ID. He then pastored churches for 55 years in Minnesota, Nebraska, Idaho and at Liberty Bible Church in Vancouver, WA. He retired and became the chaplain at Open House Ministries for 13 years, gathering national honors. He retired again in 2014.
He’s survived by Mary, his beloved wife of 57 years; daughters, Shelley Geisber (Mitch) and Sharla Jepkes (Matt); sons, Mike (Merry) and Donovan; and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Randall (Edna) and Frieda Abner. Family times were often filled with singing and his harmonica. He will be missed.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Liberty Bible Church.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 8, 2019