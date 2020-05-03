Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



A. REINOLD ANDERSON

July 23, 1925 ˜ April 9, 2020



A. Reinold Anderson, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away on April 9th, 2020 at the age of 94 in Vancouver, WA. Reinold was born in Portland, OR on July 23, 1925. He grew up on the family farm outside of Longview, WA where he graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1943.

He joined the Navy and served aboard the escort carrier CVE-88 Cape Esperance in the South Pacific.

Following

Reinold worked in the food processing industry living in Longview, WA, Salem, OR and Newberg, OR. The last twenty-five years of his working career he held the position of Production Manager for the JM Smucker Co. in their Oregon operation. Reinold retired in 1990.

After the passing of his first wife Marjorie, he married Mary Lange in September of 1986 and moved to Vancouver, WA. In retirement, Reinold and Mary traveled for many years alternating trips to Europe with adventures across the US. Reinold was member of Al Kader Shrine, he was also active with the Sons of Norway and the Vancouver Chrysanthemum Society.

Reinold is survived by his wife, Mary; son, John (Anne) Anderson; step-son, Eric (Connie) Lange; step-daughter, Karen Lange; grandchildren, Scott (Chrissy) Anderson, Wendy (Taylor) Stradley, Kevin (Kristina) Anderson, Christine (Jon) Scott, Anna Lange; along with three great-grandchildren, Bode, Capri and Rhys; and several nieces and nephew’s.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dora Anderson; brother, Louis (Barbara); first wife, Marjorie Anderson; son, Robert; and step-daughter, Barb.

The family would like to extend its thanks to the owners and staff of The Hampton at Salmon Creek and Legacy Health Hospice for the compassionate and wonderful care extended to Reinold.

In light of the current heath crisis, no visitation hours will be planned. Columbia Funeral Service, Longview, WA will be assisting the burial at Bunker Hill Cemetery for family only.

Please remember Reinold as he would have liked, take care of your family first and then help your neighbors and friends in this troubling time.

Please sign his guest book @

